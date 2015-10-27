FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran has over 1,000 troops in Iraq, less than 2,000 in Syria: U.S. general
#World News
October 27, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

Iran has over 1,000 troops in Iraq, less than 2,000 in Syria: U.S. general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington believes there are fewer than 2,000 Iranian troops in Syria helping the forces of President Bashar al-Assad and more than 1,000 in Iraq supporting the Baghdad government, the top U.S. military officer said on Tuesday.

Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the number of Iranian forces in Iraq had fluctuated over time.

“I think there’s more than 1,000 that are on the ground in Iraq,” Dunford said. “In Syria, we think the numbers are probably something less than 2,000.”

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati, Phil Stewart and David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

