8 months ago
Eiffel Tower to go dark in solidarity with people of Aleppo
December 14, 2016 / 1:35 PM / 8 months ago

Eiffel Tower to go dark in solidarity with people of Aleppo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris will turn off the famed lights of the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday as a gesture of solidarity with the citizens of the Syrian city of Aleppo, hit by a humanitarian crisis as residents flee heavy fighting.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the Eiffel Tower, typically illuminated by thousands of sparkling lights every night, will go dark as of 8 p.m. (1900 GMT).

"This symbolic measure at a building known worldwide will aim to once again alert the international community to the need for urgent action," Hidalgo's office said in a statement.

Fighting intensified in Aleppo over the last month which has led to concerns around the world over the plight of its citizens, with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad moving to take full control of the city.

The Eiffel Tower was also closed to visitors on Wednesday, due to a strike by staff.

Reporting by Marinne Pennetier; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
