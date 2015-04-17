Blast, gunfire heard in central Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan: Reuters witness

ERBIL (Reuters) - A blast and gunfire were heard in central Erbil on Friday, a Reuters witness said, as photographs on social media suggested the explosion happened near the U.S. consulate in the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.

The blast occurred in the city’s Christian quarter Ankawa which is home to many foreign nationals. Photographs posted online showed burning and smoke in front of the consulate.

Such attacks are relatively rare in Erbil which has escaped the worst of the violence that is a daily occurrence in much of Iraq.

There was no immediate official word on the incident.