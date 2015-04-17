FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blast, gunfire heard in central Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan: Reuters witness
#World News
April 17, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

Blast, gunfire heard in central Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan: Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ERBIL (Reuters) - A blast and gunfire were heard in central Erbil on Friday, a Reuters witness said, as photographs on social media suggested the explosion happened near the U.S. consulate in the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.

The blast occurred in the city’s Christian quarter Ankawa which is home to many foreign nationals. Photographs posted online showed burning and smoke in front of the consulate.

Such attacks are relatively rare in Erbil which has escaped the worst of the violence that is a daily occurrence in much of Iraq.

There was no immediate official word on the incident.

Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
