FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Too much focus on Kobani in anti-IS campaign: Erdogan
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps App Store
Technology
Apple revamps App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 31, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Too much focus on Kobani in anti-IS campaign: Erdogan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he believed that the coalition combatting Islamic State militants was focusing too much on the Syrian town of Kobani near the Turkish border and should turn its attention to other areas

“Why Kobani and not otherwise towns like Idlib, Hama or Homs ... while Iraqi territory is 40 percent controlled by the Islamic State?” Erdogan told a news conference in Paris after talks with President Francois Hollande.

“There are only 2,000 fighters in Kobani it is difficult to understand this approach. Why has the coalition not acted in other zones?” Erdogan said.

Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Brian Love; editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.