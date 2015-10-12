FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain 'flexible' on timing, manner of Assad departure
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 12, 2015 / 8:18 AM / 2 years ago

Britain 'flexible' on timing, manner of Assad departure

Syria's president Bashar al-Assad speaks during his meeting with the heads and members of public organizations and professional associations in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA on July 26, 2015. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters/Files -

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Britain insists that Bashar al-Assad cannot be allowed to stay on as Syrian president, but is “flexible” about the manner and timing of his departure, British Foreign Minister Philip Hammond said on Monday.

Ahead of a regular meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, diplomats have been working to reach a compromise between countries which want Assad to quit immediately and others ready to accept a flexible transition.

“We cannot work with Assad as a long-term solution for the future of Syria. We can be flexible on the manner of his departure. We can be flexible on the timing of his departure,” Hammond said on his arrival at the meeting.

Reporting by Robin Emmott, writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.