Leaders of Russia, France, Germany, Britain, Italy discuss Syria: Italy government source
March 4, 2016 / 11:07 AM / a year ago

Leaders of Russia, France, Germany, Britain, Italy discuss Syria: Italy government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The leaders of Russia, France, Germany, Britain and Italy held a conference call on Friday to discuss Syria, an Italian government source said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister David Cameron and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi talked about “the situation in Syria”, the source said.

No further details were immediately available.

Reporting by Massimiliano di Giorgio; Writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer

