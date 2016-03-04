FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leaders of Russia, France, Germany, Britain, Italy note first results of Syria truce: Kremlin
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 4, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

Leaders of Russia, France, Germany, Britain, Italy note first results of Syria truce: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The leaders of Russia, France, Germany, Britain and Italy held a conference call on Friday, agreeing that the cessation of hostilities there starts yielding first positive results, paving the way for a political settlement, the Kremlin said.

Russian believes that the decision by Syria’s government to hold a parliamentary election in April “will not hamper steps towards building a peace process”, the Kremlin statement said.

“The importance of continued uncompromising fight against Islamic State, the Nusra Front and other terrorist groups” was stressed during the conversation, it said.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.