Leaders of Russia, France, Germany, Britain, Italy note first results of Syria truce: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The leaders of Russia, France, Germany, Britain and Italy held a conference call on Friday, agreeing that the cessation of hostilities there starts yielding first positive results, paving the way for a political settlement, the Kremlin said.

Russian believes that the decision by Syria’s government to hold a parliamentary election in April “will not hamper steps towards building a peace process”, the Kremlin statement said.

“The importance of continued uncompromising fight against Islamic State, the Nusra Front and other terrorist groups” was stressed during the conversation, it said.