French jets destroy an Islamic State command center in Iraq: official
November 24, 2015 / 9:00 PM / 2 years ago

French jets destroy an Islamic State command center in Iraq: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - French warplanes destroyed an Islamic State command center at Tal Afar, some 45 kilometers west of Mosul in Iraq, a French official said on Tuesday.

“We hit an Islamic State command center at Tal Afar,” the official said during President Francois Hollande’s visit to meet his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama in Washington.

“The target was destroyed.”

The Rafale fighter jets took off from the Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier earlier in the day, the official said

Reporting by John Irish; editing by David Clarke

