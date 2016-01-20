FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State says two assailants in Paris attacks are from Iraq
#World News
January 20, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

Islamic State says two assailants in Paris attacks are from Iraq

Candles, flowers and a leaflet with the slogan "I am Paris" are left in tribute to victims of Paris attacks in central Strasbourg, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The Islamic State group published pictures of nine militants it says carried out Nov. 13 attacks that killed 130 people in Paris including two, identified as Iraqis, who were previously unknown, according to the SITE monitoring organization.

The two assailants so far unknown were identified in the group’s online magazine ”Dabiq“ by aliases '‘Ukashah al Iraqi” and “Ali al Iraqi”, meaning '‘Ukashah the Iraqi‘’ and '‘Ali the Iraqi‘’ in Arabic.

The two could be the suicide bombers who tried to attack the Stade de France stadium. They carried Syrian passports assumed to be forged and could not be formally identified.

Nine men, split into three groups, attacked a sports stadium, a string of cafes and a concert hall. Seven had been positively identified. An arrest warrant has been issued, however, for one man, Salah Abdeslam, who may have survived the attack and the police action and fled back to Belgium.

Reporting by Yves Clarisse. English version by Maher Chmaytelli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
