No information on possible Islamic State subway attacks - French foreign minister
September 26, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

No information on possible Islamic State subway attacks - French foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday there had been no confirmation of Iraqi information about possible attacks on the Paris subway system by Islamic State militants.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi had said on Thursday his country had credible intelligence that Islamic State was planning to hit subways in Paris and the United States.

Fabius, speaking at a news conference at the United Nations, said the information provided by the Iraqis was being rigorously vetted, adding ”at this stage, there is absolutely no confirmation.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
