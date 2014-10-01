France says to boost military response to Islamic State

PARIS (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday that France would boost its military commitment to the fight against the Islamic State militants who have taken control of parts of Iraq.

In a statement issued after he held a meeting on the matter, Hollande’s office said: “The president decided to strengthen the military response in place.”

The statement provided no details on how the military commitment would be expanded.

“France will continue, moreover to use all means to support the democratic opposition in Syria,” the statement added.

France, on the heels of the United States, recently began launching air strikes against Islamic State militants who have seized swathes of northern Iraq and have their base in neighboring Syria.