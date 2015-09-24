FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France, UK concerned by Russian military buildup in Syria
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 24, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

France, UK concerned by Russian military buildup in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Britain are concerned about a “very significant” increase in the Russian military presence in Syria, French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday as he met with his UK counterpart in Paris.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference on cyber-security, British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon added that the issue would be discussed by the French and British foreign ministers “in a few hours time”.

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius is due to meet British counterpart Philip Hammond on Thursday afternoon.

The pair will be met for dinner later on Thursday by Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the German foreign minister, and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Gregory Blachier; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.