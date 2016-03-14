Russia has 'practically' stopped hitting moderate Syrian rebels: Le Drian

PARIS (Reuters) - Russian forces have practically stopped attacking moderate Syrian rebels, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper on Monday.

Le Drian’s comment were made before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday he would start pulling his armed forces out of Syria.

“The Russians...had practically stopped hitting moderate insurgents,” Le Drian said, adding that they were carrying out attacks on Islamic State militants.