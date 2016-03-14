FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia has 'practically' stopped hitting moderate Syrian rebels: Le Drian
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 14, 2016 / 8:42 PM / a year ago

Russia has 'practically' stopped hitting moderate Syrian rebels: Le Drian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Russian forces have practically stopped attacking moderate Syrian rebels, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper on Monday.

Le Drian’s comment were made before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday he would start pulling his armed forces out of Syria.

“The Russians...had practically stopped hitting moderate insurgents,” Le Drian said, adding that they were carrying out attacks on Islamic State militants.

Reporting by John Irish and Bate Felix, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.