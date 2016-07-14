FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France to deploy aircraft carrier against Islamic State: Hollande
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2016 / 5:07 PM / a year ago

France to deploy aircraft carrier against Islamic State: Hollande

File photo show Rafale and Super Etendards fighter jets are parked prior to a mission aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier sailing in the Gulf, January 28, 2016. France will deploy its Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to the Middle East in the autumn to participate in operations against Islamic State militants, the French President said July 13, 2016. Picture taken January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France will deploy its Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to the Middle East in the autumn to participate in operations against Islamic State militants, President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday.

“The battle group, which includes the Charles de Gaulle, will again be deployed to operation Chammal... because we have to strike back at those who attacked us here in January and November 2015,” Hollande said during a speech ahead of the French national day military parade on July 14.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Bate Felix; editing by John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.