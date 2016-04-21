FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French defense minister says Islamic State can be eradicated
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 21, 2016 / 6:57 AM / a year ago

French defense minister says Islamic State can be eradicated

French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian reacts during a news conference at the French Defence Ministry in Paris, France, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The conditions necessary to eradicate Islamic State in Syria and Iraq are “in the process of coming together”, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Info radio on Thursday.

“I note that Daesh (Islamic State) is retreating and that Daesh is retreating significantly,” Le Drian said.

“Since Daesh’s occupation of Syria and Iraq, since the attempt to attack Baghdad in June 2014, I think Daesh has lost between 30 and 40 percent of its territory.”

An international coalition is providing air support to Kurdish and Iraqi forces, which intend to liberate Mosul, in Iraq, and Raqqa, in Syria, by the end of the year, the minister added.

“We will need ... a lot of determination, but I think the conditions are in the process of coming together for eradicating Daesh,” he said. “For the first time, I have this slightly optimistic message.”

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and James Regan, edting by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.