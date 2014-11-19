FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to send six fighter jets to Jordan to target Islamic State
November 19, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

France to send six fighter jets to Jordan to target Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France will send six Mirage fighter jets to Jordan to strike Islamic State fighters in Iraq, Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.

“There were nine Rafale (jets) in the United Arab Emirates and they will be reinforced with six Mirage fighter jets to support our action,” Le Drian told parliament.

Two French diplomats told Reuters on Nov. 13 that putting the jets in Jordan would increase the number of missions against IS and help reduce costs at a time when the government is under pressure to cut spending.

Reporting By John Irish

