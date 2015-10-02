FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande says told Russia to strike 'only' at Islamic State
October 2, 2015 / 6:37 PM / 2 years ago

Hollande says told Russia to strike 'only' at Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s President Francois Hollande said on Friday he had told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin he must strike at “Daesh (Islamic State) and only Daesh” during Russian military action in Syria.

Hollande was speaking after meeting Putin on Friday ahead of talks on the future of Ukraine, where the two men were joined by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

“What I told President Putin was that the strikes should concern Daesh and only Daesh. On that basis we have to hold everyone to their responsibilities,” Hollande said after the meetings in Paris.

He said no link was made during the four-way talks between the situation in Ukraine and the one Syria.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Michel Rose

