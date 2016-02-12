France says Syria peace plan can only work if Russia stops bombing

MUNICH (Reuters) - A peace plan designed to reach a ceasefire between Syrian government forces and rebels within a week can only work if Russia stops airstrikes in support of Bashar al-Assad’s government, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said on Friday.

“The accord of last night ... can permit progress if it leads to a ceasefire, if it leads to general humanitarian access and if it includes the stop of the indiscriminate bombing by the Syrian regime and by Russia,” Le Drian told a security conference in Munich.