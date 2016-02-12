FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says Syria peace plan can only work if Russia stops bombing
February 12, 2016

France says Syria peace plan can only work if Russia stops bombing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - A peace plan designed to reach a ceasefire between Syrian government forces and rebels within a week can only work if Russia stops airstrikes in support of Bashar al-Assad’s government, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said on Friday.

“The accord of last night ... can permit progress if it leads to a ceasefire, if it leads to general humanitarian access and if it includes the stop of the indiscriminate bombing by the Syrian regime and by Russia,” Le Drian told a security conference in Munich.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Paul Carrel

