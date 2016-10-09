FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande says unsure whether to receive Putin during Paris visit, cites Syria
#World News
October 9, 2016 / 7:21 PM / a year ago

Hollande says unsure whether to receive Putin during Paris visit, cites Syria

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and his French counterpart Francois Hollande attend a news conference after a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 26, 2015.Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said he was unsure whether to see his Russian counterpart when he visits Paris on Oct. 19 and condemned Vladimir Putin's "unacceptable" support for Syrian air strikes, in excerpts from a TV interview released on Sunday.

Asked about the visit, Hollande told TF1 television he would "probably" receive Putin.

"I'm still asking myself the question," he said.

"Can we do anything that will make him stop what he is in the process of committing with the Syrian regime, which is supporting the bombing of Aleppo's population by its air forces?" Hollande said.

The population of heavily bombarded eastern Aleppo "are today the victims of war crimes", the French president said. "Those who commit these acts will be held responsible, including before the International Criminal Court."

The full interview is to be broadcast on Monday, TF1 said.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
