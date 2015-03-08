FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Friendly fire kills one, wounds three from U.S.-led coalition in Iraq
#World News
March 8, 2015 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

Friendly fire kills one, wounds three from U.S.-led coalition in Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One member of the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State was killed and three were wounded in a friendly fire incident with Kurdish forces in northern Iraq, the U.S. military said on Saturday.

It said in a statement that the incident happened on Friday while the four were conducting an “advise and assist” mission. All four were transported to a medical facility, where one died of wounds.

The statement added the incident was under investigation and gave no information about the nationalities of the casualties.

Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

