Friendly fire kills one, wounds three from U.S.-led coalition in Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One member of the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State was killed and three were wounded in a friendly fire incident with Kurdish forces in northern Iraq, the U.S. military said on Saturday.

It said in a statement that the incident happened on Friday while the four were conducting an “advise and assist” mission. All four were transported to a medical facility, where one died of wounds.

The statement added the incident was under investigation and gave no information about the nationalities of the casualties.

