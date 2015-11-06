German police arrest Islamic State suspect at Munich Airport

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German man who flew to Syria last year to join the Islamic State militant group was arrested at Munich Airport on Friday, German police said.

Police said the suspect, a 31-year-old from the Berlin area, traveled to Syria in December and is accused of helping the insurgents register new recruits and manufacture bombs.

Police said he held that role until May. The statement made no reference to why he was at the airport.

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency (BfV) estimates that some 700 Germans have joined Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, although with thousands of other foreigners.