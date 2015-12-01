FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German cabinet backs plans to join military campaign against IS in Syria
#World News
December 1, 2015 / 8:59 AM / 2 years ago

German cabinet backs plans to join military campaign against IS in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet agreed on Tuesday on plans to join the military campaign against Islamic State in Syria, a government official said.

Under the plans, Germany will deploy Tornado reconnaissance jets, refueling aircraft, a frigate and up to 1,200 military personnel to the region.

The Bundestag lower house of parliament will hold a vote on Wednesday.

Merkel’s cabinet is made up of her own conservatives and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), with whom she shares power.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley

