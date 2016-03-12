FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe needs to plug data gaps to track militants: German police head
#World News
March 12, 2016 / 4:17 AM / a year ago

Europe needs to plug data gaps to track militants: German police head

Holger Muench, Chief Commissioner of Germany's Bundeskriminalamt (BKA) Federal Crime Office presents the annual report on organized crime in Germany during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe should set up a transnational data network to keep better track of Islamist militants who may have returned from Iraq and Syria, the head of German police said on Saturday.

Holger Muench, president of the BKA federal police, told Redaktionsnetzwerk (RND) Deutschland, that Europe’s IT security architecture was insufficient.

Only around half of the European Union’s 28 member states automatically compare finger prints or DNA profiles, he said.

“We need to become quicker and better here. EU states should work together via a joint transnational data network,” he said.

Muench said he was also concerned that a network of jihadists was being formed of fighters who have returned to various European countries.

“These people got to know one another in Iraq or Syria and are maintaining their contacts and relationships here in Europe,” he told RND.

Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
