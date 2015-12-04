FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German parliament approves military campaign against Islamic State in Syria
#World News
December 4, 2015 / 10:46 AM / in 2 years

German parliament approves military campaign against Islamic State in Syria

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen (R) walk during a session of the Bundestag, the German lower house of parliament, in Berlin, Germany, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s lower house of parliament on Friday approved government plans to join the military campaign against Islamic State in Syria.

Of the 598 lawmakers who took part in the vote, 445 voted for, 146 against and seven abstained.

The mission will include sending six Tornado reconnaissance jets, a frigate to help protect the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, refueling aircraft and up to 1,200 military personnel. Germany will not join countries like Britain, France, the United States and Russia in conducting airstrikes.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Noah Barkin

