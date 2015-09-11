FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2015 / 10:13 AM / 2 years ago

Syria will be topic at Saturday meeting of ministers in Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Foreign ministers meeting in Berlin on Saturday to discuss the Ukraine crisis are also likely to touch on the situation in Syria, a spokesman for the German foreign ministry said on Friday.

Spokesman Martin Schaefer, speaking at a regular government news conference, described reports of Russian military action in Syria as an “important” development that was likely to come up on the margins of the meeting.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier will host his counterparts from France, Russia and Ukraine on Saturday evening in the German capital.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin

