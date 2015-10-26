FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany can't see Assad being part of transitional government in Syria
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 26, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Germany can't see Assad being part of transitional government in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government cannot imagine a scenario where Syrian President Bashar al-Assad plays a role in a transitional government with full executive powers, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

“As far as I can see, there are many players and powers in the region, including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, other Gulf states, for which it is unthinkable -- and we can’t imagine this either -- that Assad could be part of a transitional government with full powers,” spokesman Martin Schaefer told a government news conference.

Schaefer said Assad was responsible for “crimes and barbaric conduct of the war” in Syria over the last four-and-a-half years. He added: “We don’t know who succeeds Assad”.

Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.