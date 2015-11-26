FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany will send Tornado jets to Syria, lawmaker confirms
#World News
November 26, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Germany will send Tornado jets to Syria, lawmaker confirms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will deploy Tornado reconnaissance jets to support France in the fight against Islamic State militants in Syria, a senior lawmaker for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives confirmed on Thursday.

“Germany will be a more active contributor than it has been until now,” Henning Otte, defense expert for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) said in a statement on Thursday.

“Not only will we bolster our training mission in northern Iraq but we will, among other things, make a contribution to the fight against IS terror with Tornado reconnaissance jets.”

Germany is also considering sending a frigate and refueling planes as part of the mission, coalition sources have said.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Noah Barkin

