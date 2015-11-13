FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria talks in Vienna small step towards political solution, Merkel says
November 13, 2015

Syria talks in Vienna small step towards political solution, Merkel says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that the crisis in Syria could only be solved politically and she hoped that a new round of talks would bring some progress in that direction.

“I hope that the meeting tomorrow will be a small step on the way to such a political solution, for which we have to have much more patience,” Merkel said during a news conference.

World and regional powers will meet in Vienna on Saturday in a bid to step up diplomatic efforts to the end the four-year-old conflict.

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Michael Nienaber, Editing by Joseph Nasr

