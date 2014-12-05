FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German man sentenced to three years nine months for activities in Syria
December 5, 2014 / 9:23 AM / 3 years ago

German man sentenced to three years nine months for activities in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A 20-year-old German man was sentenced to 3 years and 9 months in prison on Friday for his activities in Syria, in the first trial in Germany of a home-grown jihadi accused of joining Islamic State.

Prosecutors had asked for a jail term of four years and three months for the man, known as Kreshnik B., who was born in Germany to Kosovan parents. He spent six months in Syria last year - where he is believed to have fought for and been trained by Islamic State insurgents.

His lawyer said he went to Syria to help support Syrians trying to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad and had asked judges for a maximum term of three years and three months.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan, writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Noah Barkin

