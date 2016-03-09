FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gulf Arab states reject Iranian influence in region: Al Arabiya
March 9, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

Gulf Arab states reject Iranian influence in region: Al Arabiya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) rejected on Wednesday what it said was Iranian interference in the region, Al Arabiya television said according to a statement by the regional body.

The foreign ministers of the GCC countries - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman - who were meeting in Riyadh, also affirmed their support for a political solution in Syria.

The GCC statement also demanded a mechanism to impose a ceasefire in Syria.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Alison Williams

