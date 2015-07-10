FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria says Islamic State bomb set fire to government HQ in north
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 10, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Syria says Islamic State bomb set fire to government HQ in north

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A mortar round fired by Islamic State militants caused a major blaze at a Syrian government headquarters building in the northeastern city of Hasaka and firefighters had put it out, state television said on Friday.

The ultra hardline jihadists hit a civilian ID and passport office building in Hasaka, where the army has fought off several major incursions in recent weeks.

Earlier a Syrian army source said the militants had blown up a third explosive-laden car in the eastern part of the city. It said there were casualties and gave no further details.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.