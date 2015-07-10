Syria says Islamic State bomb set fire to government HQ in north

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A mortar round fired by Islamic State militants caused a major blaze at a Syrian government headquarters building in the northeastern city of Hasaka and firefighters had put it out, state television said on Friday.

The ultra hardline jihadists hit a civilian ID and passport office building in Hasaka, where the army has fought off several major incursions in recent weeks.

Earlier a Syrian army source said the militants had blown up a third explosive-laden car in the eastern part of the city. It said there were casualties and gave no further details.