FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British PM says murder of hostage shows barbarity of Islamic State militants
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 3, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

British PM says murder of hostage shows barbarity of Islamic State militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday that the murder of British hostage Alan Henning showed the barbarity of Islamic State militants.

“The brutal murder of Alan Henning by ISIL shows just how barbaric and repulsive these terrorists are,” Cameron said. “My thoughts and prayers tonight are with Alan’s wife Barbara, their children and all those who loved him.”

“Alan had gone to Syria to help get aid to people of all faiths in their hour of need,” Cameron said after a video purporting to show the beheading of Henning was posted on the Internet.

“We will do all we can to hunt down these murderers and bring them to justice.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.