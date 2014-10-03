FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says beheading of Henning is a disgusting murder
#World News
October 3, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

Britain says beheading of Henning is a disgusting murder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday that if a video showing the beheading of British citizen Alan Henning by Islamic State militants fighting in Iraq and Syria was genuine, then it was a disgusting murder.

“We are aware of the video and are working urgently to verify the contents,” a spokesman for the British Foreign Office said. 

“If true, this is a further disgusting murder.  We are offering the family every support possible; they ask to be left alone at this time.”

(This story has been refiled to correct day of week in first paragraph)

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Heavens

