Obama 'strongly condemns' killing of British citizen Islamic State

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama strongly condemned on Friday the killing of British citizen Alan Henning by Islamic State militants fighting in Iraq and Syria and said the United States would seek to bring his killers to justice.

“The United States strongly condemns the brutal murder of United Kingdom citizen Alan Henning” by the Islamic State group, Obama said in a statement.

“Standing together with our UK friends and allies, we will work to bring the perpetrators of Alan’s murder – as well as the murders of Jim Foley, Steven Sotloff and David Haines – to justice,” Obama said, referring to other captives killed by Islamic State militants.