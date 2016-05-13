FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hezbollah to announce results of inquiry into killing soon
May 13, 2016 / 2:59 PM / a year ago

Hezbollah to announce results of inquiry into killing soon

A man reads the Koran in front of a picture depicting top Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badreddine, who was killed in an attack in Syria, during the acceptance of condolences for his death in Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese group Hezbollah said on Friday it would announce within hours the outcome of its investigation into a blast that killed one of its top commanders in Syria.

Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said the result of the investigation into Mustafa Badreddine’s killing would be announced no later than Saturday morning.

“We will announce in detail the cause of the explosion and the party responsible for it,” he said, adding that there were clear indications of who was behind the attack and the method used.

Speaking at Badreddine’s funeral, he also vowed that the group would continue on the “path” of Badreddine, the most senior Hezbollah commander killed since 2008.

Reporting by Samia Nakhoul/Tom Perry; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
