Hezbollah chief says his group to retaliate for Qantar's killing

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader said on Monday that his group will retaliate for the killing of Lebanese militant Samir Qantar in an Israeli strike in Syria at a time and place of its choice.

Nasrallah was speaking hours after the group buried Qantar in a cemetery in the southern suburb of Beirut in a style usually reserved for its leaders.

“Samir is one of us and a commander of our resistance and it is our right to retaliate for his assassination in the place, time and a way we see appropriate. We will exercise this right God willing.”