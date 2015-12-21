FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hezbollah chief says his group to retaliate for Qantar's killing
December 21, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

Hezbollah chief says his group to retaliate for Qantar's killing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader said on Monday that his group will retaliate for the killing of Lebanese militant Samir Qantar in an Israeli strike in Syria at a time and place of its choice.

Nasrallah was speaking hours after the group buried Qantar in a cemetery in the southern suburb of Beirut in a style usually reserved for its leaders.

“Samir is one of us and a commander of our resistance and it is our right to retaliate for his assassination in the place, time and a way we see appropriate. We will exercise this right God willing.”

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Angus MacSwan

