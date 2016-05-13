FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House: No U.S., coalition aircraft near where Hezbollah leader reportedly died
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 13, 2016 / 5:59 PM / a year ago

White House: No U.S., coalition aircraft near where Hezbollah leader reportedly died

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - No aircraft from the U.S.-led coalition were in the area of Damascus where Hezbollah’s top military commander was reportedly killed in a blast, the White House said on Friday.

“There were no U.S. or coalition aircraft in the area where he was reported to be killed,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters, adding that he could not confirm Mustafa Badreddine’s reported death, which the Lebanese Shi‘ite group said occurred at a base near Damascus airport.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.