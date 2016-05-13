White House: No U.S., coalition aircraft near where Hezbollah leader reportedly died

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - No aircraft from the U.S.-led coalition were in the area of Damascus where Hezbollah’s top military commander was reportedly killed in a blast, the White House said on Friday.

“There were no U.S. or coalition aircraft in the area where he was reported to be killed,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters, adding that he could not confirm Mustafa Badreddine’s reported death, which the Lebanese Shi‘ite group said occurred at a base near Damascus airport.