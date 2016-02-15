FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says Russia carrying out 'war crime' by Syria hospital attack
February 15, 2016 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey says Russia carrying out 'war crime' by Syria hospital attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey accused Russia of carrying out an “obvious war crime” on Monday after two schools, a hospital and a Medecins Sans Frontieres medical center near the Turkish-Syrian border were hit by missiles, killing tens of people.

The carnage occurred as Russian-backed Syrian troops intensified their push toward the rebel stronghold of Aleppo and residents blamed the strikes on Russia.

Turkey warned that bigger and more serious consequences would be inevitable if Russia does not immediately end such attacks, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said late on Monday.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Alison Williams

