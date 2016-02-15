Turkey says Russia carrying out 'war crime' by Syria hospital attack

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey accused Russia of carrying out an “obvious war crime” on Monday after two schools, a hospital and a Medecins Sans Frontieres medical center near the Turkish-Syrian border were hit by missiles, killing tens of people.

The carnage occurred as Russian-backed Syrian troops intensified their push toward the rebel stronghold of Aleppo and residents blamed the strikes on Russia.

Turkey warned that bigger and more serious consequences would be inevitable if Russia does not immediately end such attacks, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said late on Monday.