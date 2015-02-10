FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: US hostage Mueller's captors sent message to her family
February 10, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

White House: US hostage Mueller's captors sent message to her family

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. aid worker and hostage Kayla Mueller was determined to have died after her Islamic State captors reached out privately to her family over the weekend, a White House spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“Over the weekend, the family received a private message from Kayla’s ISIL captors containing additional information,” spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan said, using an acronym for Islamic State.

“Once this information was authenticated by the intelligence community, they concluded that Kayla was deceased.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason

