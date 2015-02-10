Pentagon chief offers condolences after U.S. hostage's death

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel on Tuesday expressed his condolences to the family of Kayla Mueller, a U.S. aid worker who died while being held hostage by Islamic State militants.

“The world is united in condemning ISIL’s continued murder and imprisonment of innocents,” Hagel said, using an acronym for the group.

“As we join Kayla’s family and loved ones in their grief, we also celebrate her selfless dedication to helping others. Her compassionate spirit will never be forgotten.”