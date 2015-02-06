FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jordan say skeptical its planes killed U.S. hostage
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 6, 2015 / 7:37 PM / 3 years ago

Jordan say skeptical its planes killed U.S. hostage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan said on Friday it was highly skeptical about claims by Islamic State that an American woman held hostage by the militants in Syria had been killed in a bombing raid by Jordanian fighter jets.

“We are looking into it but our first reaction is that we think it is illogical and we are highly skeptical about it... It’s part of their criminal propaganda,” government spokesman Mohammad Momani said.

“How could they identify Jordanian war planes from a huge distance in the sky? What would an American woman be doing in a weapons warehouse?” he added.

Jordan said on Friday it had carried out a second straight day of air strikes on Islamic State militants to avenge the death of a captured Jordanian pilot who was burned alive by the group.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.