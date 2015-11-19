Norwegian PM condemns killing of Islamic State hostage

OSLO (Reuters) - A Norwegian man held in Syria by Islamic State has most likely been killed by his hostage takers, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference on Wednesday, following reports by an online IS publication of his execution.

The man was identified as Ole Johan Grimsgaard-Ofstad, who was believed to have been held captive since January. Islamic State said in its Dabiq magazine that the Norwegian and a Chinese man had both been executed.

“We condemn the killing,” Solberg said, while adding that the government was still seeking further verification.

“We have no grounds to doubt the contents of the photos that have been published,” Foreign Minister Boerge Brende added.