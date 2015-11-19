FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian PM condemns killing of Islamic State hostage
November 19, 2015 / 2:26 AM / 2 years ago

Norwegian PM condemns killing of Islamic State hostage

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg (L) and Foreign Minister Borge Brende attend a news conference in Oslo, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Varfjell/NTB Scanpix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - A Norwegian man held in Syria by Islamic State has most likely been killed by his hostage takers, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference on Wednesday, following reports by an online IS publication of his execution.

The man was identified as Ole Johan Grimsgaard-Ofstad, who was believed to have been held captive since January. Islamic State said in its Dabiq magazine that the Norwegian and a Chinese man had both been executed.

“We condemn the killing,” Solberg said, while adding that the government was still seeking further verification.

“We have no grounds to doubt the contents of the photos that have been published,” Foreign Minister Boerge Brende added.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kevin Liffey

