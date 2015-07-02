FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies target Islamic State with 28 air strikes in Syria, Iraq
July 2, 2015 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies target Islamic State with 28 air strikes in Syria, Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led coalition forces conducted 18 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and 10 in Syria on Wednesday, the U.S. military said.

The strikes in Iraq targeted eight cities including Falluja, Haditha, Mosul, Sinjar and Makhmur, destroying buildings, vehicles, weapons and tactical units, the task force in charge of the strikes said in a statement Thursday.

The task force said the Syria strikes included six near Hasaka, the northeastern city stormed last week by Islamic State fighters who drove out thousands of civilians. The Syrian army said it recaptured the residential area on Monday.

Other northern cities targeted in Syria included Kobani and Tal Abyad, the statement said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
