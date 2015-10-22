FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 22, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies target Islamic State with 22 fresh airstrikes: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State targeted the militant group with 22 air strikes in Syria and Iraq on Wednesday, according to the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operation.

In Iraq, 14 strikes near six cities hit several of the militants’ mortar and fighting positions as well as vehicles, bunkers and buildings, the task force said in the statement, released on Thursday.

Eight strikes in Syria hit oil collection points and an Islamic State main petroleum station, among other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

