U.S. says Syria ceasefire holding by and large but not perfect

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-Russian brokered cessation of hostilities in Syria is holding by and large, although it is not perfect, U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said on Thursday at a briefing.

Toner also said it is still the assessment of the United States and Russia that it is worth continuing the cessation of hostilities, although he acknowledged that humanitarian aid has yet to begin flowing as called for under the agreement.