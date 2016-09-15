FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. says Syria ceasefire holding by and large but not perfect
#World News
September 15, 2016 / 5:29 PM / a year ago

U.S. says Syria ceasefire holding by and large but not perfect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-Russian brokered cessation of hostilities in Syria is holding by and large, although it is not perfect, U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said on Thursday at a briefing.

Toner also said it is still the assessment of the United States and Russia that it is worth continuing the cessation of hostilities, although he acknowledged that humanitarian aid has yet to begin flowing as called for under the agreement.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
