Syrian rescue worker breaks down while cradling baby girl pulled from rubble

Video uploaded to social media shows a rescue worker in Syria breaking down as a baby girl is pulled from the rubble of a bombed building on Thursday (September 29).

The footage shows Civil Defence workers searching desperately through the remains of a building in Idlib in northern Syria before retrieving the infant and taking her to hospital.

One emotional rescuer says the little girl, who is bloodied and covered in dust, is about one month old.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported at least six dead as air raids targeted Idlib City and the town of Jarjanaz in the eastern countryside of Idlib on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Syrian government forces and rebels waged fierce battles north of Aleppo on Friday (September 30), a week into a Russian-backed offensive by the Syrian army to take the entire city.