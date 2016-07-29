FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Syrian maternity hospital supported by Save the Children bombed: charity
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 29, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

Syrian maternity hospital supported by Save the Children bombed: charity

People inspect the damage as they stand near a Save the Children sponsored maternity hospital after an airstrike in the rebel-controlled town of Kafer Takhareem in Idlib province, Syria July 29, 2016.Ammar Abdullah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian maternity hospital in a rebel-held area of Idlib province was extensively damaged on Friday after a direct hit, international charity Save the Children, which supports the hospital, said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors violence in Syria's five-year-old conflict, said air strikes hit the hospital and also a civil defense building.

The number of casualties is not yet known, a spokesman for Save the Children said.

The hospital in Kafer Takhareem, the only maternity facility for about 70 miles (110 km), works with around 1,300 women and children a month and delivered some 340 babies last month, the spokesman said.

In another part of the northern Idlib countryside, air strikes on Friday killed at least five people and seriously injured more than 25, the Observatory said.

Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.