FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. begins air strikes against Islamic State from Turkish base
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 13, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. begins air strikes against Islamic State from Turkish base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States launched its first manned air strikes against Islamic State targets from the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey on Wednesday, the U.S. military said.

The U.S.-led coalition had launched flying, unmanned missions against the militants earlier this month, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

Turkish fighter jets were not involved in the manned U.S. air strikes on Wednesday, Turkish security sources said.

Turkey agreed last month to open its strategically important bases to the U.S.-led coalition, a major policy change after years of reluctance to take a frontline role against the Islamist fighters pressing on its borders.

But Ankara has been reluctant to play a leading role in the fight against the militants, who control parts of neighboring Syria and Iraq, citing fears of a backlash.

In July, Turkey launched air strikes against the militants in Syria for the first time.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Additional reporting by Johnny Hogg in Ankara; Editing by Peter Cooney and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.