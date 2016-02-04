FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Zarif says does not know about BBC journalist
February 4, 2016 / 4:28 PM / 2 years ago

Iran's Zarif says does not know about BBC journalist

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif makes a pledge makes a pledge during the second makes a pledge during the second 'Thematic Pledging Session' at the donors Conference for Syria in London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday he did not know about the case of a former BBC Persian journalist who was reported to have been arrested at his home in Tehran.

Bahman Daroshafaei was detained on Wednesday, according to the opposition website Kaleme.com.

“I read about this journalist as I arrived in the UK, so I don’t know about him, what happened. You know we have independent judiciary, which insists on its independence,” Zarif said at an event in the British parliament.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

