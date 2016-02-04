Iran's Zarif says does not know about BBC journalist

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday he did not know about the case of a former BBC Persian journalist who was reported to have been arrested at his home in Tehran.

Bahman Daroshafaei was detained on Wednesday, according to the opposition website Kaleme.com.

“I read about this journalist as I arrived in the UK, so I don’t know about him, what happened. You know we have independent judiciary, which insists on its independence,” Zarif said at an event in the British parliament.