Two more Iranian fighters killed in Syria: FARS
October 24, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

Two more Iranian fighters killed in Syria: FARS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Two members of a unit of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have been killed in Syria, Fars news agency reported on Saturday, a day after confirming two other IRGC deaths in Syria.

Mostafa Sadrzadeh and Milad Mostafavi were killed in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Friday and Saturday fighting against Islamic State, Fars said.

On Friday, an IRGC spokesman confirmed the death of two other Iranian fighters in Syria, including an ex-bodyguard for former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Iran is the main regional ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has provided military and economic support during Syria’s four-year-old civil war.

The number of Iranian casualties in Syria has risen in recent days.

Sources told Reuters this month that hundreds of troops had arrived since late September to take part in a major ground offensive planned in west and northwest Syria, in the biggest deployment of Iranian forces yet.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Jason Neely

